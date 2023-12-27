I hear that the Food Vision tillage group will meet again at the end of January, meaning that the group’s report for the minister is now well delayed. The interim report came out at the end of August.

A report at spring planting time is of little use to the people I’ve spoken to who are losing out on land and are looking at poor winter crops.

It is good to see such effort going into the report, but quick actions are needed or the tillage area is at risk of dropping dramatically.

The group has now followed the form of the Department of Agriculture’s other Food Vision groups for beef and dairy on timelines.

I wonder how long the minister will take to consider its recommendations.