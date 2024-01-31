There’s a nice piece on pages 26-27 looking at the lack of gender diversity on the boards of the main dairy co-ops here. The Dealer’s eye was drawn to two amazing things in it – firstly, that of the 98 people on the boards of the largest dairy co-ops in Ireland, only three are women.

There are more men called Pat (nine), John (six) and Michael (six) on the boards than there are women. Astonishingly, there are the same number of men called William (three) on the board of Tipperary Co-op alone as there are women on the boards of all the main dairy co-ops.

St Brigid might have a thing or two to say about that.