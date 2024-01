The Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant provides between €50,000 and €70,000 for the refurbishment of homes that have been effectively abandoned.

The Dealer sees that the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant is in the news for all the wrong reasons of late after the scheme received significant airtime on RTÉ’s Room To Improve programme, fronted by Dermot Bannon.

It is an unfortunate development for a really positive support scheme.

Detractors of the grants argue that the measure provides between €50,000 and €70,000 for the refurbishment of homes by people who may not need the money. However, this is a simplistic take on the story.

The grant is directed at rural dwellings that have essentially been abandoned and are on the cusp of dereliction. Given that the State is in the midst of a housing crisis, helping to put the lights back on in these homes is surely a positive move.

And especially since most of the grant will be recouped by the exchequer in the form of VAT, various building charges and taxes related to the project.

Engagement

If there is a negative here, it is that the Department of Housing engaged with the makers of Room To Improve regarding the grants prior to the support scheme being formally expanded by the Minister for Housing, Darragh O’Brien.

That engagement may have been totally above board – as the Department of Housing has insisted – but the optics were not good.

If there is ‘room to improve’ in this sorry scenario, then it surely relates to the Department of Housing’s hunger for positive PR.