As weanling sales continue across the country, I was thinking that some of the stock I have seen in mart rings are getting a bit long in the tooth.

As one farmer said to me, “a weanling is a calf not long off the cow”. With some of the supposed weanlings going through marts at the moment born in June and July 2022, the poor cow must have been glad to see them finally go.

You’d want to be watching the dates anyway for there’s a big difference between a 380kg bull born in February and one born the previous July.