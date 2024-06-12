There was timber not only on the field but also on the sideline in Thurles last Sunday.

The big question on everybody’s lips leaving Thurles last Sunday was not whether Clare will come back from the defeat, or whether Limerick could take Cork if the modest Rebels make the semi-finals; but, rather, what was behind the sideline bust-up between John Kiely and Brian Lohan?

A neutral seated beside The Dealer was delighted with the spectacle.

“You can’t beat the likes of that to put life into a match,” he said.

“They’re like two neighbours going at it outside mass over a right of way,” he reckoned with glee.