Suckler farmers were up in arms over suggestions from Bord Bia that farmers with quality-assured herds should only buy livestock from other certified herds . \ Donal O' Leary

The controversial recommendation from Bord Ba that beef producers in its quality assurance (QA) scheme should only buy livestock from other certified QA farms sent suckler farmers into orbit.

Farm organisations also lambasted the proposal – with the ICSA even suggesting that a complaint be made to the competition watchdog.

While Bord Bia was at pains to reiterate that the QA idea was simply a recommendation made at a stakeholder forum – a discussion point if you like - the reaction from the trenches illustrates the depth of farmer frustration with what they perceive as an overload of rules, regulations and bureaucracy.

Was the reaction from farmers over the top? The Dealer doesn’t think so.

In fact, the farm organisations’ response was informed by past experience.

Farmers are well used to the modus operandi that involves an idea being flagged up as a recommendation, then quickly becoming an expectation, before finally morphing into an obligation which is backed up by a regulation.

Well worn

This is a well-worn path – and one with which farmers are extremely familiar and suspicious.

Indeed, the list of actions and practices that started life as mere recommendations and have been transformed into obligations is frightening.

The use of low-emission slurry spreading (LESS) is an obvious example. This started out as a good thing to do for the environment, it is now an obligation for a fair cohort of farmers.

Indeed, it could be argued that the whole raft of regulations around slurry and fertiliser spreading - with opening times and closing times for both, storage levels and tighter rules on application mechanisms – neatly encapsulates how good ideas and intentions are often the bane of farmers’ working lives.

Other examples include the tighter animal welfare regimes in the pig and poultry sectors; all the regulations around hedge trimming; crop rotations for tillage farmers; and the laughable rules around the stacking of silage bales.

Now, at this point, The Dealer would like to confirm that he is not a complete contrarian or someone who believes in the simplistic ‘freedom to farm’ rubbish being spouted by those determined to build political careers on the back of farmers’ frustrations.

Major boo-boo

However, The Dealer recognises a major boo-boo when he sees one; and Bord Bia’s QA suggestion had all the hallmarks of Grade A disaster from both a policy and PR perspective.

Had Bord Bia not learned from the SCEP debacle? A fair proportion of suckler farmers opted to remain outside that beef scheme because of the requirement that all members be QA certified.

If Bord Bia wants more suckler farmers to join its beef QA scheme, then it must deliver a price premium for weanlings from QA herds.

Forcing suckler farmers into the QA corral by stealth is not the way ahead. Farmers have been down that path too many times before; they’ve now reached the place called stop.