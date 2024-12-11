As part of the UK budget on 30 October it was announced that agri property relief and business property relief combined at 100% would be restricted to £1m from 6 April 2026.

It was initially thought that maybe between 25% and 30% of farms would be impacted.

Not long after it was announced, thousands of farmers gathered in the Eikon Hall to protest and discuss the matter, full in the knowledge that one day they would be affected by this change.

This week it has emerged that new analysis suggesting around half of all farms in Northern Ireland accounting for 80% of farmed land could be affected by the inheritance tax changes.

Northern agricultural minister Andrew Muir said this week his department’s analysis highlights a major underestimation and he is urging the UK government to reconsider.