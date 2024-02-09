Friday

Met Éireann has said that Friday will be cloudy, with outbreaks of rain continuing, most persistent in the north and south.

It will turn somewhat drier elsewhere, with a mix of clear spells and showers, though some fog patches will form.

Frost and ice will develop, especially under clearer skies, with lowest temperatures of -1°C to 3°C in light to moderate easterly winds.

Saturday

There will be showery outbreaks of rain on Saturday, with a few bright or sunny spells developing in the afternoon.

There is a chance some of the showers will be heavy, with highest temperatures of 6°C to 10°C in light to moderate easterly or variable winds.

Clear spells and scattered showers will continue for many parts on Saturday night, with some longer spells of rain in the west and north, Met Éireann has said.

Lowest temperatures will be of 1°C to 5°C. Some mist and fog will form in light to moderate southwesterly winds.

Sunday

There will be a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers on Sunday. Highest temperatures of 6°C to 9°C in moderate westerly winds, fresh at times.

Management notes

Beef management

In this week's beef management, Adam Woods takes a look at calf buying, night feeding and suckler minerals.

Dairy management

Aidan Brennan works out how to allocate grass in springtime to freshly calved cows in this week's dairy management.

Sheep management

Darren Carty discusses the Sheep Improvement Scheme, organic farming rules and the census deadline this week.

Tillage management

As weather continues to keep farmers out of fields, get your seed ordered and have it in the shed during the current shortage, Siobhán Walsh writes this week.