DEAR EDITOR,

How would you like to come to dinner and then wait until others have eaten their fill first?

That would probably happen if there was not enough room for everyone to sit at the table.

The first people there will naturally select the best of the meat, vegetables and spuds and then you will have to do with the leftovers, which might not be the most appetising.

We humans usually select our food based on appearance, if it looks appetising, well then we think it must taste good, not always true of course. Cattle on the other hand select food based on its smell.

The bovine animal can smell food and water up to six miles away and they also have 25,000 taste buds, two and a half times what people have. They will usually only eat food if it smells good and tastes appetising.

As a cattle vet, feed space is a matter I discuss very often with farmers.

Occasionally, I will hear people say that there’s no need for all the cows to be eating together, as some will be lying down while others are standing around chewing the cud.

When the feed is first poured out, especially from a diet wagon, it is clean, freshly mixed and smells very appetising so that the ones that manage to eat first will be able to gorge on it and fill their rumen quickly, and can then lie down chewing the cud.

Those that are waiting will then have what’s left with other cows’ salivary spits, snots and nasal discharge, as well as the bits that have fallen out of someone else’s mouth and maybe also coughed upon.

Unappetising

This cannot smell or taste very appetising and a lot of time is spent trying to sort out a clean tasty bite when they should also be lying down chewing the cud. Not a very satisfactory dinner to be invited to.

I think feed space for all cattle is critically important, and there should be more than enough room for all to eat together because some more timid, smaller or lame ones will be afraid or unable to squeeze in alongside a bigger and bossy one.

Also, and especially at this time of the year, cows heavily pregnant will need more room and move slower which should be another consideration. It should also be remembered that cattle are herd animals, where all like to do the same thing at the same time.

Having spent many years working on dairy farms, I am firmly convinced that a lot of problems seen in freshly calved cows are caused by the lack of feed space just before and after calving.