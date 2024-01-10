DEAR EDITOR: A scheme to address the needs of landowners, who have seen their ash crops wiped out by the ash dieback disease crisis, has been imminently promised by the minister on numerous occasions since the ash dieback review, commissioned by the minister, was submitted in early September 2023.

The second recommendation of the review states that ash dieback needs to be treated as a national emergency requiring a State-led national and rapid coordinated response.

A taskforce, led by the Department of Agriculture should be established involving a dedicated Department team, landowners and forest industry stakeholders to oversee and coordinate the safe and comprehensive clearance and re-establishment of diseased plantations.

It is a national disgrace that the urgent nature of the issue has been denied by a cold calculating administration that shows little or no empathy with those who suffer severe financial and mental stress as their plight is ignored.

I would request that the minister stops making these empty promises and claims of understanding what ash growers are going through. These utterances are incredibly disrespectful and are unnecessarily cruel, adding immeasurably to the sense of abandonment ash growers feel. It is disingenuous to claim to be working on a solution when it has been recommended to involve those affected by the crisis in the taskforce needed.

The truth is that every request to involve ash growers in this taskforce has been systematically ignored.

Ash growers are a significant section of landowners who have the potential to grow the woodlands and forests of Ireland that are vital to the survival of Ireland’s rural economy and our rural landscape.

The dire situation ash growers face now is a direct result of Department inaction.

It is time to stop procrastinating.

The reconstitution scheme solves practically none of the main problems ash growers are encountering. It is ridiculous that people who did apply long ago are now being processed and given extremely short timelines to take action, which due to lack of available machines and inadequate funding will further break those in trouble.

There is a crying need for a more equitable leadership and the introduction of some common sense and reality in dealing with this national crisis.

Mark my words, the future of Irish tree growing will collapse unless ash dieback is dealt with fairly. Landowner confidence in State-aided schemes would need to be restored very soon or else it will be too late.