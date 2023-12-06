DEAR EDITOR

I wish to comment on Ray Ó Foghlú’s article (Trees aren’t always the right answer) in a recent edition of the Irish Farmers Journal. “To meet 2035 woodland targets, half of Ireland’s wet grasslands would need to be afforested,” he says. “This is not necessarily a good thing,” he adds.

If the current 8,000ha annual afforestation target is achieved (which is extremely unlikely) an extra 96,000ha or 1.4% of the land area of Ireland will be planted by 2035.

As we are currently planting little more than 2,000ha annually, it is likely that only 8% – not 50% – of the suitable wet grassland will be planted by 2035. Mr Ó Foghlú’s alarmist forecast is well wide of the mark.

Mr Ó Foghlú claims that trees aren’t always the answer, but it is difficult to avoid the implication of his article that trees are rarely, if ever, the answer.

This is in direct contrast to Ireland’s Climate Action Plan and current Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Government policy.

Carbon stores

He completely ignores the argument that forests and woodlands are the most important land use available to farmers to sequester carbon and also ignores the benefits of wood products in storing carbon.

He omits their critical role in displacing concrete and steel in sustainable construction.

Mr Ó Foghlú’s has been selective in discussing forestry by totally ignoring the productive role of forests in Ireland’s Climate Action Plan. Forests produce much needed wood just as agriculture produces much needed food.