DEAR EDITOR: My granny was a nun so when I met the leader of a community of African nuns suffering from serious financial hardship in Uganda this summer, I had a visceral and personal response.

These nuns also have a strong Irish connection – they are members of the Little Sisters of Saint Francis (LSOF) which was set up by Wicklow woman, Mother Kevin, who was born in Arklow in 1875.

Mother Kevin had a major impact on health care in Uganda, so much so that the Ugandans even now refer to hospitals and hospices as Kevina.

My grandmother, Dr Sybil Magan (1896-1983), was the GP in Granard, Co Longford, before being widowed, joining the Medical Missionaries of Mary, completing her novitiate in Drogheda and moving to and becoming the only doctor in a remote region of Tanzania.

My trip to Uganda this summer was personal but as chair of the Irish Hospice Foundation (IHF), I travelled to learn about two pilot projects in international palliative care that we at the IHF are funding.

Sr Jane Francis is CEO of one such hospital and is also regional provincial of a community of 250 nuns, some of whom, having devoted their entire lives to the care of others, are now reaching the end of their own lives without the means to provide themselves with a dignified and compassionate end of life.

The order has some land around the mother house where they grow food and keep some livestock. They currently have seven cows according to Sr Jane but have space for 20 and would love to have more.

I wonder whether we in Ireland could help these amazing women who do so much for others by gifting them the money for a few cows – so I reached out to my cousin, and Dr Sybil Magan’s grandnephew Mike Magan for help. If you can help, we have set up a GoFundMe page https://www.gofundme.com/f/sybil-magan-farm-fund-to-support-nuns-in-uganda. All support is greatly appreciated.