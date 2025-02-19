DEAR EDITOR,

After attending the beef stakeholder forum on Friday last, representing Macra, I am deeply saddened by the current state of the industry, with so many breed societies after removing the ICBF figures from sale catalogues and no peace on the horizon. I for one, as a pedigree breeder, would not be where I am today without the help of ICBF.

Each and every day, ICBF has put money in my pocket. It has removed calving difficulty from my herd entirely.

I remember having cows in my younger days that could not rear their own calf due to lack of milk. I now have first-calvers that can rear twins the same as a single.

Why? Targeted genetic improvement. How? ICBF figures, plain and simple.

Breed societies reminiscing on past glories do not represent the future I strive for from sucklers, nor pedigree breeding. I do not possess a herd of almost entirely five-star cattle across maternal or terminal by accident. I went out, followed the money (BDGP and SCEP) and then provided for the requirements of my customers: scheme qualifying, superior quality cattle.

Because my farm and the future I strive for is based on one thing only – profitability plain and simple – to be profitable you need to be efficient. What does the future hold for sucklers? I’m very worried that while a valued asset, the breed societies will be left behind going forward.

I give a substantial amount of money each year through registrations of pedigree animals to the Irish Charolais Society, I now wonder who has my future as a young farmer best at heart in relation to profitability and sustainability for the industry.