The powers that be want to see a stock reduction in Ireland - they just won’t come out and say it because they don’t want to pay for it.

DEAR EDITOR: Soon, the Calf Stakeholder Forum is going to put forward proposals for the future trade of calves in Ireland. Currently, calves can be moved at 10 days old.

The idea of increasing the age limit for calves moving directly from farm to farm is nonsensical.

On our farm, most of our calves are sold to our local neighbours at 10 days old, no mart, just into a trailer and back in a pen on our neighbours’ farms 10 minutes later.

These farmers are set up to take calves in the springtime as they are in calf-beef systems. This takes huge pressure off both us and our sheds during the busiest time of the year.

Holding on to these calves for another one to two weeks would add extra labour and actually reduce calf welfare on dairy farms at a very busy time of year.

Would these calves not be better off up the road with a farmer who has more time and space to give to them? This could very easily be incorporated into the Department’s animal transfer section, so young calves could be sold farm to farm within a certain distance.

But if this age limit for movement is changed, what’s next? Are we now going to be asked to build extra calf sheds, which in two to three years we may not need if we lose the derogation?

Where is the sense in this, when local farmers up the road already have sheds for calves? Farm to farm sales for calves should stay at 10 days old. We cannot be expected to keep putting our hands in our pockets. We have already done that and gotten nowhere.

Bleak future in dairy

The future for dairy farming in Ireland is currently very bleak.

We have been asked to build more slurry storage, dirty water storage, buy low-emissions slurry spreading tanks and spread more expensive protected urea, etc, which we have done, and we were happy to do our bit for the environment.

But there was a trade-off expected, that we could keep farming at current stocking rates per hectare. Now, with very little lead-in time, the derogation is being reduced from 250kg N/ha to 220kg N/ha.

Over 3,000 farmers will be forced to reduce their cow numbers in 2024. In two years’ time, 8,000 farmers may have to take a 30% stock reduction or more, which will be a devastating blow to incomes, and some businesses will not survive.

How are farmers expected to pay for all this storage and sheds, which may very well be surplus to requirements in two years’ time? TAMS grants only go so far.

It is evident at this stage that the powers that be want to see a stock reduction in Ireland – they just won’t come out and say it because they don’t want to pay for it.

But now it’s our turn for the farmers of Ireland to simply say: enough is enough. No.