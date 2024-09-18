DEAR EDITOR

Well done to the Department of Agriculture for conducting a review on the rules of making Irish whiskey. For far too long in our local town, convoys of imported maize are being brought in to make Irish whiskey.

The age-old excuse being made is we can’t get enough Irish malt. If enough money was paid for the malting/distilling barley, then Irish tillage farmers would respond. Barley doubling in price would only add cents to a bottle of whiskey or pint of beer/stout.

No whiskey should be sold as Irish unless it’s made with Irish malt. No imported grains are needed. Please would the Department of Agriculture ensure the brand of Irish whiskey is protected by using native grains.