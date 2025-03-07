The Dourie farm in southwest Scotland is looking for a farm manager.

Farm manager - Scotland

A 2,223ac farm in Scotland is looking to hire a dairy farm manager.

The farm has a 1,200-strong dairy herd, along with 200 sows, and is seeking a manager with strong leadership and organisation skills, as well as budgeting experience, to join the team.

The farm has a rotary parlour and is based in southwest Scotland.

For more information on this job, click here.

Dairy farm manager

A farm in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, is currently looking to hire a dairy farm manager for its spring-calving 200-cow herd.

The successful candidate will be responsible for organising and carrying out all daily tasks of running the farm: such as leading staff, managing grass, organising work, stock levels and ordering, and liaising with contractors.

Accommodation can be available and the farm owner is very open to considering cow ownership as part of the package, should the right candidate be looking to progress to this.

For more on this role, click here.

Dairy farm assistants

A farm in Dunmore East, Co Waterford, is looking to hire two dairy farm assistants.

Duties will include milking and related activities, cleaning, AI, grassland management, machinery operation and care of animals.

To get further information on this job, click here.

Farm manager

A farm manager is required on a spring-calving dairy herd in Laois.

The 110-cow herd is milking once a day and the facilities are new and up to date.

For more information on this role, click here.

Assistant farm manager

A 160-cow farm in Fermoy, Co Cork, is in need of an assistant farm manager.

The successful candidate will have skills in grass budgeting, calf rearing, milking and youngstock management.

Tractor skills are a definite advantage.

To find out more, click here.