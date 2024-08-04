Companies that believe they have solutions for dairy sustainability are invited to apply. \ Donal O'Leary

Start-ups aimed at increasing sustainability in the dairy sector have been invited to participate in a global dairy challenge which could net them €100,000.

The agtech venture capital fund, The Yield Lab Europe, is behind the challenge.

It is currently investing in early-stage European agri-food tech companies to make global food and agriculture production systems more sustainable and more efficient while improving profitability.

The Irish-headquartered Yield Lab is the most active early-stage investor in sustainable agri-food tech in Europe.

Together with Nestlé - the largest global buyer of dairy products - and other dairy companies, it is inviting all startups worldwide that have innovative technologies that can contribute to a solution for the sector’s challenges to participate in the challenge.

Ploughing

Irish start-ups will have the opportunity to participate in the challenge at the National Ploughing Championships, ahead of the global event in Amsterdam at the Animal AgTech Innovation Summit.

Applications close on 31 August 2024, where selected applicants will pitch their innovations to The Yield Lab.

Finalists will then be invited to the Dairy Industry Leadership Summit in Amsterdam on 8 October, where the winning candidates will secure the €100,000 investment.

Portfolio

The Yield Lab's portfolio includes technologies in crop production, animal health and welfare, precision agriculture, supply chain/logistics, food ingredients, supply chain, food processing and packaging.

The Yield Lab Europe is part of the global Yield Lab network that forms the largest early stage agri-food tech investor base.