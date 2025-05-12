Drake Auctioneering sold a 10ac residential holding at Ballycomoyle, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. The two-storey, four bedroomed house was in need of renovation. Alongside there was a two-bay hayshed with a lean-to. The land lay in two fields.

The property was offered in lots. However, it sold in the entire for €235,000.

Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt & Davitt sold an 18ac holding at Killyan, Mullingar, Co Westmeath. The land was approximately 8.5km north of Mullingar town, on a cul-de-sac, and had no residence or sheds. Bidding opened at €140,000 with an online bid and rose in increments of €10,000 to €170,000.

The land at Dunbell ran down to the River Nore.

The vendors were an Irish family now living in the UK. “We moved forward in €5,000 increments to €195,000, when we had a further consultation with the vendors,” auctioneer Michael Farrelly said. “On returning to the auction rostrum we gave it one more try, which resulted in an increase to €200,000, at which point the property was put on the market. With no further bids the land was knocked down to a local young farmer at €200,000.”

Donohoe Town and Country achieved a strong price of €1.275m at auction for a derelict house and 46ac in Co Kilkenny. The property was at Dunbell. The sale price was well over the guide price of €800,000 to €1m.