The Department of Agriculture has revealed that there is an 11.2% gender gap in median hourly remuneration among its staff.

This is according to the Gender Pay Gap report published by the Department, which compiled data of persons employed by them for the period 23 June 2023 to 21 June 2024.

The overall representation levels between men and women in the Government department comprises 2,038 (51.1%) men and 1,953 (48.9%) women.

The Department employs 1,977 full-time male employees compared with 1,537 full-time female employees.

Meanwhile, 416 women are on part-time contracts compared with just 61 men.

“The gender gap in median hourly remuneration is 11.2%. This reflects the fact that a higher proportion of the staff at more senior levels of the Department are men.”

Mean data

This report has been compiled with the assistance of the National Shared Services Office (NSSO), which provided data for staff payroll and the Human Resources Management System (HRMS).

The overall gender gap in mean hourly remuneration across all employees is 8.05%.

The Department has monitored figures on the gender pay gap since 2013 and, in that time, the mean pay disparity has fallen steadily from 20.5% to what it is now.

Meanwhile, the mean gender pay gap for part-time employees is 8.8%, with a median hourly remuneration figure in respect of this cohort of employees of 5.34%.

The Department said that it recognises that a diverse work force is one which will more truly reflect and represent Irish and global society.

“Each person brings their own unique set of life experiences, skills, attitudes, expertise and perspectives to the work environment.”

Measures to reduce difference

The Department has taken steps to reduce and eliminate the pay disparity among its employees.

These include a celebration of World Cultural Diversity Day, a staff engagement survey that informs the new Department ED&I strategy and the running of Department recruitment competitions.

In addition, the Department established the gender equality steering group in April 2023, which has met 10 times since its creation.

“A diverse workforce brings creative thinking, a broader range of ideas and reflection, stimulating and robust team discussion, which leads to greater organisational effectiveness and more holistic policy formation.”

