Bord Bia completed 3,109 Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme audits between January and April of this year.

Nineteen farms failed their Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme (SDAS) audit in the first four months of this year, Bord Bia has confirmed.

However, eight of the 19 farms were re-audited and certified, the spokesperson said.

The number of failures is almost double that recorded in the same four-month period last year, when just six farmers were deemed not to be eligible for SDAS certification. The figure for 2023 was 10 farms.

Bord Bia also confirmed that 22 herds had been identified as slaughtering calves under eight weeks of age. This is deemed a major non-conformance under SDAS.

“Bord Bia has contacted these herd owners and their milk processors directly to request evidence of compliance with the criteria, for example by providing evidence of mitigating factors such as disease outbreak,” the spokesperson said.

There has been a massive reduction in calf slaughter in 2025 compared to last year.

For the week beginning 21 April 2025, 3,595 calves were sent to the factory. This is down almost 80% on 2024.

SDAS certification is an essential requirement demanded by all dairy processors of their farmers.

However, it is unclear whether any processors have refused to take milk from suppliers because they have lost their SDAS certification.

Conformance

“The function of an SDAS audit is to assess the conformance [of farmers] against the criteria of the standard,” the Bord Bia spokesperson explained.

“Where there is evidence of major non-conformance found at audit, the farmer must take corrective action within the agreed time period (known as closeout).

“Where the corrective action is not taken within the agreed time period, the herd will not be eligible for certification,” the spokesperson added.

Overall, however, the proportion of non-conformances remains extremely small, given that Bord Bia completed 3,109 SDAS audits between 1 January and 30 April this year.