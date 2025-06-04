Twenty stations experienced dry periods (15 or more consecutive days without 1mm or more of rain) between 26 April and 22 May, lasting up to 27 days at Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon. \ Claire Nash

Eleven weather stations experienced 15 or more consecutive days with less than 0.2mm of rainfall last month, lasting up to 25 days at Athenry, Co Galway.

The climate statement for May 2025 averaged around 56mm of rainfall, representing only 70% of the month’s long-term average.

2025 ranks as the 23rd driest May on record since 1941 and the fourth consecutive year to have below the long-term average rainfall for the month.

Monthly rainfall reached as high as 88.2mm at Newport, Co Mayo, while the highest daily rainfall total was 19.3mm at Casement Aerodrome, Co Dublin, on Tuesday 20 May.

Twenty stations experienced dry periods (15 or more consecutive days without 1mm or more of rain) between 26 April and 22 May, lasting up to 27 days at Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon.

Two stations observed partial droughts (at least 29 consecutive days with less than 0.2 mm of rain) from 26 April to 25 May, lasting 30 days at Moore Park, Co Cork, and Roches Point, Co Cork.

Temperature

Last month was provisionally the sixth hottest May in Met Éireann’s 126 years of records.

The average temperature last month was 12.54°C. This was 1.21°C above the long-term average for the most recent climatological reference period of 1991-2020.

This is consistent with a warming trend for May, as the top seven highest average May temperatures have occurred since 2008, with 2024 out in front at 13.08°C.

The month’s highest temperature was reported at Newport, Co Mayo, on Tuesday 13 May at a temperature of 24.8°C.

Meanwhile, five stations recorded their warmest May on record: Shannon Airport, Co Clare, at 14.2°C; Roches Point, Co Cork, at 13.3°C; Athenry, Co Galway, at 12.8°C; Cork Airport, Co Cork, at 13.2°C; and Knock Airport, Co Mayo, at 12.5°C.

Sunshine and wind

Shannon Airport, Co Clare, and Cork Airport, Co Cork, had their sunniest calendar month on record, according to Met Éireann.

In addition, Johnstown Castle, Co Wexford, and Gurteen, Co Tipperary, had their sunniest May on record.

Monthly mean wind speeds ranged from 4.8 knots (8.9km/h) at Ballyhaise, Co Cavan, to 10.8 knots (20.0km/h) at Mace Head, Co Galway.

Gales were reported on Sunday 25 May at one station - Mace Head, Co Galway.

