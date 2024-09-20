There are ongoing fears surrounding the spread of the bluetongue virus in England following 12 more conformed cases in recent days.

The latest update released by the UK government for 19 September 2024 include two new cases of the bluetongue virus (BTV-3) in Kent and Suffolk.

These cases were confirmed following suspicion of clinical disease in sheep at these premises. There was also three further cases identified through ongoing surveillance in Essex, bringing the total number of cases to 82.

The update published on the previous day (18 September 2024) reported that following the suspicion of clinical disease in cattle and sheep at premises in Norfolk and Suffolk, the UK chief veterinary officer (CVO) confirmed two new cases of the virus.

In addition, there was five further cases identified through surveillance testing in Essex and east Yorkshire.

Cases outside bluetongue zones

There is also concern regarding two cases - one in west Sussex and one in Bath and northwest Somerset, which were not located in bluetongue zones.

There is now a significant infection and control zone coloured red on the map.

The update states that these cases were linked to animals known to have moved to premises in these areas before restrictions were put in place.

It says that these premises are now in restriction and that infected animals have been culled. Further testing will now take place to ensure no local transmission has occurred.

Import risk

The UK CVO is cautioning against the risk of the disease spreading further through imported animals. This follows a confirmed case in an imported animal in Devon.

The other animals in the consignment in question were all negative, but will now be subject to repeat testing. The infected animal, it says, was part of routine post-import monitoring.