One of the sheep was a ewe that had recently scanned for triplets and the other 12 were replacement hoggets. \ Clive Wasson

A Co Kerry farmer is appealing to dog owners to keep their pets under control following an attack in which 13 of his sheep were killed.

Daniel O’Donoghue from Spa outside Killarney went to check his sheep at around 8am on Monday morning and found they had been attacked across two different fields not far from his home.

One of the sheep was a ewe that had recently scanned for triplets and the other 12 were replacement hoggets.

Sheep also broke out of one of the fields, with one getting caught in the wire while trying to escape, the farmer said.

“One tried to jump the wire and she was hanging by her back leg off the wire. She’s a kind of pet sheep actually. She’s subsequently okay. I gave her calcium. It was stress that was bothering her,” he said.

Moved

O’Donoghue moved the rest of his ewes after the attack, but said he will have no choice but to put them back in those fields soon.

“The other ewes are terrified. I’ve brought them back nearer to my house, a field I have for lambing. I’d say tomorrow I’ll have to put them back where they were.

“I have no choice really, I don’t have enough sheds for them and if I leave them where they are now I won’t have enough grass for lambing,” he said.

Future in sheep

The sheep farmer added it was “horrible” to come across the aftermath of the attack and that it has made him consider his future in sheep.

“I know it’s a bit of a knee-jerk reaction, but I’m predicting I won’t have sheep in 12 months’ time, because I wouldn’t want to go through it again.

“The financial loss doesn’t even come into the equation. It’s horrible to see sheep like that, I hate to see them like that,” he said.

Read more