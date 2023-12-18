Wexford County Council has granted 10-year planning permission for a 135-acre solar farm near Ferns.
Lodgewood Solar Farm Ltd's solar project spans across land owned by four landowners in the townlands of Ballylough, Coolbaun, Crory, Lodgewood, Scarawalsh and Tincurry.
The solar farm will consist of solar panels on ground-mounted frames, nine single-storey electrical inverter/transformer stations, five single-storey energy storage modules and netting around the adjacent area to the nearby GAA pitches.
As part of the conditions, the developers must pay the council €74,768 in development contributions. Once constructed, the solar farm will operate for 40 years.
