This is part of the 95ac farm at Athboy. It lies in three blocks and was sold in three lots to three different buyers.

Three farms went under the hammer in the past week in counties Meath and Westmeath.

They were 20ac at Glaxtown, Collinstown and 36ac at Clonbore, Raharney - both in Co Westmeath - plus a 95ac split holding near Athboy in Co Meath.

The three were sold by REA Thomas Potterton.

Five bidders were involved in the sale of 20ac at Glaxtown, three in the room and two online.

Bidding opened at €170,000 and the property was sold under the hammer at €281,600 to a buyer from the general locality with business and farming interests. The price equalled €14,000/ac.

This land is laid out in two fields, is bordered by a river and has a cattle handling pen.

Raharney land

The 36ac holding was 1km from Raharney village and laid out in two fields. Two bidders were involved in this sale.

The property opened at €330,000 and was sold at €401,500 or €11,152/ac. The buyer of this property also has farming and business interests.

Athboy sale

The 95ac holding at Athboy was offered in three lots and the entire. After 66 bids, it was sold in lots to three different buyers.

The first lot of 37ac with a derelict house opened at €320,000 and went on to sell at €421,000. The buyer has farming and business interests.

The next lot of c20ac opened at €170,000 and sold at €186,000. The buyer was bidding online and his or her identity is unknown.

The final lot of 36ac lies on a cul de sac some 2km from the first two lots. It opened at €220,000 and was knocked down at €270,000 to a buyer from Co Leitrim. The 95ac averaged €9,231/ac.