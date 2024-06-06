The land at Ballymacarbry is in pasture and is in good condition.

Few farms have come to market in Co Waterford in the past three to four years. Now a 112ac holding is for sale near Ballymacarbry and it is going for auction under the hammer of Pat Gannon Auctioneers.

This farm lies in three blocks, which are in close proximity.

The largest is c94ac at Kilcreggane, Ballymacarbry, all in pasture. It is divided by a public road into two parcels of c66ac and c28ac. As a result, it will be offered in lots at the auction. The guide price for this land is €15,000/ac.

Lot 2 is 28ac and it has road frontage.

Lot 1 will be the entire c94ac.

Lot 2 will be c28ac with road frontage.

Lot 3 will be c35ac accessed via a right of way. It has a natural water supply.

Lot 4 will be remaining c31ac. It has an electricity connection and piped water supply.

Lot 5 will be lots 3 and 4 combined to make a total of c66ac.

A good internal farm roadway runs through this land.

Next block

The next sized block of land is c15ac at Sillaheen, Ballymacarbry. This lies in one block and has good views of the surrounding countryside. It is elevated pasture and it is currently under offer, ahead of the auction.

Lot 3 has road frontage and a natural water supply.

Finally, the third block is just c3ac, located at Castlequarter, Ballymacarbry. It has now gone sale agreed, ahead of auction.

The auction takes place on Thursday 13 June at 3pm in the Minella Hotel, Clonmel.