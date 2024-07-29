Fifteen dead roosters have been found at a premises in Co Monaghan that is suspected to have held an illegal cock fighting event at the weekend.

A further 70 roosters were subsequently seized from the Emyvale property by Department of Agriculture officials.

Gardaí are investigating the suspected animal welfare incident, which occurred on the morning of Saturday 27 July 2024.

At approximately 11am, gardaí received a report of a suspected illegal cock fighting event allegedly taking place at a private residence in Emyvale.

A large number of people fled the scene upon the arrival of gardaí.

Search warrant

The assistance of the Department of Agriculture was then sought and a warrant to search the residence under Section 45 of the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013 was obtained.

During the course of a search, the 15 dead and 70 live roosters were found. Evidence of suspected cock fighting was also seized.

An investigation is continuing at Monaghan Garda Station and gardaí are working with the Department of Agriculture on this.

Anyone with any information that can assist gardaí with this investigation is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047-77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.