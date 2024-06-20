Pictured at Tirlán's headquarters in April were (LtoR) Michael Horan, Chief Financial and Secretariat Officer; Jim Bergin, Chief Executive Officer (CEO); John Murphy, Chairperson; Seán Molloy, CEO Designate and Lisa Koep, Chief ESG Officer. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

Tirlán is to seek 150 voluntary redundancies in an effort to cut costs, the milk processor has announced.

A cost reduction programme “to position co-op for future growth” and “enhance its long-term competitiveness” was announced on Thursday morning.

“A combination of factors requires the co-op to proactively manage its cost base. These include rising costs in areas such as energy, interest rates, wages and environmental compliance as well as a decline in milk supply volumes,” it said.

“In order to secure cost savings, Tirlán has made the difficult but necessary decision to offer a voluntary redundancy scheme across the organisation. It is expected that approximately 150 roles may be impacted.”

It added that milk processing capabilities will remain unchanged, and Tirlán will retain the ability to increase milk processing capacity if there are changes in milk supply dynamics.

“The cost savings achieved through this programme will position Tirlán strongly against future challenges and allow continued focus on product innovation and growth in value-added products,” it said.