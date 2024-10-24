A c154ac farm in Co Wexford made €2.9m when sold at auction in recent days - some €500,000 over the guide price.

Rockspring House and farm was a complete package, having good land, a good farmyard and a lovely five-bedroomed period house in very good condition.

As a result, it generated plenty of interest and a large number of parties registered to bid at the auction, which was held in person and online.

The land and the majority of farmyard are leased out under a 10-year contract, with just over seven years remaining.

The land in Wexford was good.

The agents - Sherry FitzGerald O’Leary Kinsella and Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes - offered the farm in five lots and there were two to three bidders on each of them.

Lot 1 was the house on c49.55ac, lot 2 was 32.97ac, lot 3 was 41.4ac, lot 4 was 30.12ac and lot 5 was the entire.

In the end, the hammer fell to an online bidder who bought the entire. The identity of the buyer was not revealed, but the individual is understood to be from Ireland.

Kildare land

Elsewhere, there were successful auctions of smaller land holdings.

Jordan Auctioneers sold c16.6ac at Cooltrim, Donadea, Co Kildare, for €270,000, equating to just over €16,000/ac.

Bidding opened at €200,000 and three bidders competed. The successful bidder was an auctioneer acting on behalf of a client.

This property was in a good location - 8km from Kilcock, 9km from Clane and a short drive from the M4 motorway.

Wicklow equestrian yard

Quinn Property sold c10ac with an equestrian yard at Sruhaun, Baltinglass, Co Wicklow, for €219,000, equal to €21,900/ac.

The farm had been guided at €150,000.

This is the equestrian yard at Sruhaun in Co Wicklow sold by Quinn Property.

Six people registered to bid in the online auction. Bidding opened at €100,000 and proceeded quickly to €190,000.

The property was put on the market at €205,000 and two bidders then competed until the hammer fell.