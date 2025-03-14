A Kerry farmer had 16 sheep killed following a dog attack overnight on Wednesday of this week.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident at Knocknahoe, near Killarney, on Thursday 13 March at approximately 7am, where they said two dogs were involved.

It is understood that this is the second time in 18 months that this particular farmer has lost animals to a dog attack.

Gardaí told the Irish Farmers Journal on Friday morning that investigations are ongoing.

Just last month, the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) launched its 2025 'No Dogs Allowed' campaign in Newcastle, Co Wicklow.

IFA president Francie Gorman said dog owners have to be confronted about their failure to take responsibility for the actions of

their pets.

“The devastation caused has to be brought home to those who think their dog would not be part of an attack on livestock,” he said.

“Dog owners cannot absolve themselves of the wreckage left behind when sheep are attacked. The majority of responsible dog

owners have a role here also."

Survey

A new survey has found that almost three in every four sheep farmers have experienced a dog attack.

The data comes from a survey conducted by Niamh and Eamonn Monahan, after five of their pedigree Texel sheep were killed in a dog attack in January.