The Food Safety Authority of Ireland has revealed that it received 169 consumer complaints relating to food labelling in 2024.

The authority handled a total of 8,596 complaints and queries on its advice line in 2024, of these, there were 4,996 consumer complaints, up 13.7% compared to the previous year.

Issues with incorrect labelling can include allergens, the country of origin, labelling meat as an ingredient or nutritional information for both prepacked and non-prepacked foods.

FSAI chief executive Greg Dempsey said that people reporting inappropriate and unsafe food and practices is vitally important for the future of Irish food chain.

“The year-on-year increase in complaints to the advice line reflects an increased awareness among consumers of the importance of food safety and also demonstrates their zero-tolerance approach when it comes to poor food safety and hygiene standards in food products and in food premises.”

Complaints

Unfit food, which is food that is not safe to eat, was the most frequently reported complaint (32%) last year.

Unfit food also includes contamination with a foreign object with one of these complaints including a piece of glass in a chicken breast.

Other complaints regarding unfit food cited undercooked meats; food served cold when it should be hot; and foods with “off” tastes or smells.

The second most frequently reported category related to reports of suspected food poisoning making up 29% of the total complaints in 2024.

The FSAI said that all complaints received last year were followed up and investigated by food inspectors throughout the country.

“Food businesses have a legal obligation to provide safe food and it is vital that food businesses ensure they adhere to the legislation at all times,” added Dempsey.

