Members of the Charlestown Tractor Run Committee present a cheque for €17,000 to Paul Cunnane, Project Coordinator at Croí, and Mike Cubbard, Community Events and Fundraising Coordinator at Croí.

The Charlestown tractor run has donated the €17,000 it raised to heart and stroke prevention charity, Croí.

The Mayo based event was held in August this year in memory of local Eugene McLoughlin.

Members of the tractor run committee attended the local Croí facility on Wednesday, 2 October to present the substantial cheque to charity project coordinator, Paul Cunnane and community events and fundraising coordinator Mike Cubbard.

Croí is a non-profit organisation that aims to fight against and prevent heart diseases and strokes, with a particular focus on the West of Ireland.

This was the 10th annual memorial run in the town and this year’s event included a children’s fun run with bikes and push tractor as well as a country music roadshow.

A spokesperson for the tractor run thanked those who organised and attended the fun and worthwhile community event.

“This year’s event saw a fantastic turnout of tractors, cars, bikes, and even a special Kid's run, bringing the community together for a great cause.”