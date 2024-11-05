Interested parties are invited to submit proposals for projects to address a range of topics under the broad heading of environmental sustainability. \ Jack Caffrey

The Department of Agriculture has announced an open call for European Innovation Partnership (EIP) projects with an available fund of €17.5m.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett made the announcement for projects under the general theme of environmental sustainability.

The EIP initiative is co-funded by the European Commission and the Irish Government under the CAP Strategic Plan (CSP).

Speaking at the launch, Minister Hackett said they are looking for innovative proposals to address some of the main environmental challenges currently being faced on Irish farms.

“Soil health, short supply chains and regenerative agriculture are among the areas in which we are encouraging proposals and my hope is that the successful projects will deliver learnings and approaches that can be rolled out at scale in future agri-environmental schemes."

Proposals

Interested parties are invited to submit proposals for projects to address a range of topics under the broad heading of environmental sustainability, to include the following:

Innovative approaches in farming to address (but not limited to): climate mitigation and climate adaptation at farm level, farming in coastal areas, farming within the organic and horticulture sectors.

Food sustainability, security and the role of short supply chains.

Regenerative agriculture.

Protecting and restoring our soils and their sustainable use.

Sustainable farming systems for intensive agriculture at local and landscape levels.

Innovative approaches within the bio or circular economy at a locally-led level.

"The EIP model to date has shown how the bottom-up approach to innovation on Irish farms can and does work,” added Minister Hackett.

“At this decisive moment in time for policy development in environmental sustainability to support truly resilient farming systems, I am very excited to see the ideas that emerge from this latest call."

Deadline

The EIP initiative involves farmers, advisers and researchers coming together in what are termed operational groups to trial solutions.

The closing date for expressions of interest under this call is 5pm on Tuesday 10 December 2024.

Commenting on the launch, Minister McConalogue said that EIP projects have established an impressive track record already in Ireland.

“I welcome this latest call as an opportunity for new operational groups, involving farmers and other stakeholders, to try out new ideas for advancing environmental sustainability on Irish farms.”

