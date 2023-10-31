Some 89% of those who applied are set to receive an advance portion of the payment. \ Donal O' Leary

Almost €184m in advance eco scheme payments are on their way to 106,000 farmers, with completed transactions to be appear in bank accounts over the coming days.

The payment rate is €67/ha for eligible lands applied for and payments are commencing one week after Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS).

Just under nine out of every 10 farmers who applied are set to see the advance payment of 70% arrive in this round of payments.

Additional documentation

Farmers who have been asked for additional documentation on their application by the Department of Agriculture have been asked to submit any outstanding information as a matter of urgency to ensure payments can issue to them.

“I am delighted to confirm that advance payments under the eco scheme, worth almost €184m to 106,137 farmers, have commenced today,” Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue stated on announcing this run of payments.

“The aim of Ireland’s eco scheme is to reward farmers for undertaking actions beneficial to the climate, environment, water quality and biodiversity.

“Eco scheme payments are a vital support for farmers who are delivering environmental and biodiversity benefits,” he said.

Delays

The Minister addressed delays on last year’s farm schedule in announcing the commencement of eco scheme payments and reiterated his pledge to see earlier dates restored.

"Given the importance of scheme payments to farmers, the Department wrote to all farmers in March and September of this year outlining the payment schedule over the coming months,” he said.

"I am committed to ensuring that all scheme payments continue to issue in the most efficient way possible to ensure that these vital supports are delivered to farmers in a timely manner.

“Payment dates for 2024 will revert to the normal timeframe from previous years, once the complexities of delivering a totally new payment system have been worked through.”

2022’s Greening payment advance was also received at the same time as the advance portion of the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) landed.

“Payments will be visible in farmers’ bank accounts in the coming days and the Department will continue to process, as a matter of urgency, all remaining cases for payment as they meet scheme criteria,” Minister McConalogue added.

Helpline

The Department of Agriculture has said that to facilitate farmers wishing to make contact regarding their eco scheme, BISS or Area of Natural Constraint (ANC) payments, the direct payments helpdesk hours have been extended.

From Tuesday 31 October to Friday 3 November, the helpdesk will be open at 057-867 4422 to take calls until 8.30pm.