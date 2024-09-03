The companies were reviewed by five expert judges: chef Clodagh McKenna, food writer Suzanne Campbell, chef Janine Kennedy, food consultant Annie Dunne, and retail expert John McDonagh.

Bord Bia has shortlisted 19 food and drink producers for the 2024 National Organic Awards.

The shortlisted companies were judged across seven categories, including a new award for 2024 ‘the organic sector champion’.

The companies were reviewed by five expert judges: chef Clodagh McKenna, food writer Suzanne Campbell, chef Janine Kennedy, food consultant Annie Dunne, and retail expert John McDonagh.

The winners of the awards will be revealed at a ceremony on Thursday 17 October in the Bord Bia Global Hub in Dublin.

Commenting on the announcement, Bord Bia organic sector manager Emmet Doyle said this will be “an opportunity to shine a light on the quality of Ireland’s thriving organic sector and highlight some of the producers who continue to drive the sector from strength to strength”.

Stiff competition

There were over 100 entries submitted to the competition, but that has been whittled down to 19 companies.

Each winner at the event will get a one-to-one session with Bord Bia’s 'Client Capability' team, who will help develop a package of supports to meet individual company needs up to the value of €5,000.

Doyle added that there was very stiff competition for this year’s awards.

“From speaking to our esteemed judges, the calibre of entries was excellent this year, which is reflected in the companies shortlisted. We would like to extend our congratulations to them and thank all who entered this year.”

Award categories and shortlist

Best Irish Organic Product Award

Burren Smokehouse based in Lisdoonvarna, Clare.

Waterford Distillers from Waterford town.

The Merry Mill, Stradbally, Laois.

Coghlan’s Artisan Bakers from Naas, Co Kildare.

Carraig Rua Bakery, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim.

Best Irish Organic Private Label Product Award

Irish Country Meats from Enniscorthy, Wexford.

All About Kombucha based in Claregalway, Galway.

The Nest Box Egg Company, Castleblaney, Monaghan.

Culinary Microherbs from Fingal, Dublin.

Best Irish Organic Product Export Award

Bantry Bay Premium Seafoods based in Bantry, Cork.

Wild Irish Seaweeds from Quilty, Clare.

Waterford Distillers from Waterford town.

The Nest Box Egg Company, Castleblaney, Monaghan.

Flahavans founded in Kilmacthomas, Waterford.

Best New and Innovative Irish Organic Product

Nik’s Tea from Rathcoole, Dublin.

Nibbed Cacao based in Athenry, Galway.

Garryhinch Wood Exotic Mushrooms, Portarlington, Offaly.

Culinary Microherbs from Fingal, Dublin.

Wild Irish Seaweeds based in Quilty, Clare.

Direct to Consumer Excellence Award

Burren Smokehouse based in Lisdoonvarna, Clare.

Green Earth Organics from in Corrandulla, Galway.

Nibbed Cacao based in Athenry, Galway.

All About Kombucha based in Claregalway, Galway.

The Merry Mill, Stradbally, Laois.

Business in the Community Award

Urban Co-Op, Limerick Town.

Townley Hall Walled Garden from Drogheda, Louth.

Oilean Glas Teoranta based in Kilcar, Donegal.

All About Kombucha from in Claregalway, Galway.

Burren Smokehouse based in Lisdoonvarna, Clare.