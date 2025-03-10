Over €1m in funding has been announced for 123 agricultural shows around the country by Minister for Rural and Community Development Dara Calleary.

As part of the initiative, each show will receive a grant of between €4,260 and €11,410, depending on its size.

Minister Calleary made the announcement as he launched the 2025 yearbook for the Irish Show’s Association (ISA) at an event in the Athlone Springs Hotel on Saturday.

Speaking at the event, Minister Calleary said agricultural shows are a key component of life in rural Ireland.

“Although farming practices have changed, agriculture is still the backbone of life in rural Ireland and plays a vital role in our national economy.

“The agricultural show as we know it has so much to offer, not just in terms of the competitive element, but also as a platform for local businesses, local farmers and for local craft and artisan food producers. The local show is also one of the best days of the year for meeting neighbours and friends.”

The Department of Rural and Community Development will work with the ISA to administer the 2025 scheme.

The funding recipients includes two new shows in Dulla, Co Tipperary, and Roundwood, Co Wicklow.

‘Meitheal’

Minister Calleary added that organising agricultural shows is a community effort in rural Ireland.

“Community events across the country like the agricultural shows would not be possible without the ‘Meitheal’ that is so evident in rural Ireland.

“I would like to acknowledge the efforts of the show committees, the many dedicated volunteers and stewards, sponsors, local businesses and organisations that each do their bit to ensure their local show is such a success.

“I would strongly encourage people to attend and support their local show. I am sure they will find the show has something to offer everyone,” he added.

The funding announced brings the total allocated to agricultural shows since 2018 to over €5.3m.