Three of the EIPs are on generational renewal. \ Philip Doyle

Some €2.85m has been allocated to five new European Innovation Partnerships (EIP), Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon has announced.

Three of these are on generational renewal and two on digital farm technology.

“I am delighted to announce five new EIP projects aimed at enhancing the areas of generational renewal and digital technology on Irish farms under Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan 2023-2027.

“The theme of generational renewal is a key priority for this Government, with the commission on generational renewal due to report its findings in June.

“The digital technologies call specifically focuses on fostering the greater uptake and utilisation of digital tools and technologies to support evidence-based decision-making on Irish farms,” he said.

The Minister added that EIPs are conducted among smaller groups with the aim of rolling the learnings out to a wider number of farmers.

“The EIP model, which is locally led and collaborative, involves farmers at each stage of the process to ensure practical outcomes and learnings, which can easily be upscaled and translated into practice on farms.

“EIPs are an important funding model and mechanism to drive innovation at farm level and to address local challenges,” he said.