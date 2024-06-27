Tara Carthy, Teagasc; Alan Kelly, UCD; Kevin Downing, ICBF; Paul Smith, Teagasc; Minister of State Martin Heydon; David Kenny, Teagasc; John Harrisson, Department of Agriculture; professor Frank O’ Mara, Teagasc Director and Edward O Riordan, Teagasc at the BEEF2024 open day in Grange.

The breeder’s choice class, with a €50,000 prize fund, was launched by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue at the Teagasc BEEF2024 open day in Grange, Co Meath.

Over the course of the summer, this Irish Shows Association (ISA) class will benefit more than 60 shows.

It is part of a five-year investment of €250,000 in the Irish agricultural showing scene by the Department of Agriculture.

Minister McConalogue said it demonstrates commitment of support to rural Ireland and farming communities.

“The show network has an important role in the social cohesion and success of so many agri and rural communities,” he said.

Beef breeding heifers

This class, administered by the ISA, is aimed at showcasing the best of beef breeding heifers.

The breeder’s choice class is open to four- and five-star breeding heifers in two separate classes – traditional breeds and continental breeds.

Pedigree as well as commercial heifers are eligible for the classes.

The Department said the requirement for four- and five-star in-calf or maiden heifers aligns to the aims of the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP).