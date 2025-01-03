July was the most prolific month last year for forestry planting, with 194ha set.

The forestry planting target for 2024 has fallen well short of the 8,000ha goal, with just 1,573ha planted last year as of 27 December, according to data from the Department of Agriculture.

The afforestation figure for 2024 is also back slightly on the previous year, with some 1,652ha planted in 2023. In 2022, the figure stood at 2,273ha.

July was the most prolific month last year for forestry planting, with 194ha set. However, in 2023, some 316ha was planted in the same month.

Licences and schemes

Some 4,844ha of forestry was licenced last year, up significantly on 2023 when just 789ha was licenced. However, the 2024 figure is slightly down on 2022, when 4,972ha was licenced.

Last year, 603 valid afforestation applications were made to 27 December, with 595 of these issued.

In terms of forestry schemes, in 2024 to 27 December some 2,571ha was issued under the Reconstitution of Ash Dieback Scheme, while 866ha was issued for the Deer Tree Shelter Scheme.

Some 1,011ha was issued under the Woodland Improvement Scheme and 79ha for the Native Woodland Conservation Scheme.