While the southwest was the warmest, it was also the wettest.

November 2024 was the 10th-warmest November on record since 1900, Met Éireann has said.

The average national temperature for November 2024 was 8.95°C, which is 0.99°C above the most recent 1991 to 2020 long-term average (LTA).

November 2024 was also 1.89°C above the 1961 to 1990 LTA, according to Met Éireann.

The warmest November on record was in 1994, with an average temperature of 10.1°C, and the coldest November was in 1919, with an average temperature of 3.9°C.

All mean air temperatures across the country were above their LTA for the month, according to Met Éireann, which described the month as mild everywhere, but warmest in the southwest.

Rain

In terms of rainfall, data suggests that November 2024 averaged at 118.5mm (93% of the 1981-2010 LTA) and was the 39th-driest November in 84 years. The driest November remains in 1942 and the wettest in 2009.

Monthly rainfall totals ranged from 54.2mm (74% of its LTA) at Dublin Airport, Co Dublin, to 196.3mm (116% of its LTA) at Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry.

The highest daily rainfall total was 57.4mm at Knock Airport, Co Mayo, on Saturday 23 November - its wettest November day on record.

Two other stations had their wettest November day on record on the same Saturday during which storm Bert grasped the country. These were Oak Park, Co Carlow, with 41.7mm and Finner, Co Donegal, with 41.2mm.

Two other stations had over 50mm of rainfall on Saturday 23 November. These were Cork Airport, with 52.4mm (its wettest November day since 1991), and Roches Point, Co Cork, with 55.6mm.

Ten stations had over 40mm on that Saturday.

Sunshine

Met Éireann has said that all available monthly sunshine totals were below their LTA.

Percentage of monthly sunshine values ranged from 58% (34.8 hours) at Shannon Airport, Co Clare, to 80% (52.3 hours) at Casement Aerodrome, Co Dublin.