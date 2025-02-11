BISS, CRISS and eco schemes are among the 2025 payments farmers can now apply for. / Phillip Doyle

The 2025 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) scheme is now open for online applications, with the scheme to close on 15 May.

The Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS), eco schemes and related area-based schemes are also open for 2025 applications.

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon announced the schemes’ opening and called on farmers not to leave the completion of applications until the deadline.

“Over the coming weeks, farmers will be receiving a BISS information pack in the post containing their maps and land details for 2025,” he said.

“This information will assist farmers and their advisers to make their online application.

“I urge farmers and advisers are urged to avail of the opening of the application process now rather than waiting until nearer the closing date.”

Farmers have been reminded to check that they have correctly applied for the Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC), eco schemes and continued participation in Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers, if applicable.

Payment claims can also be submitted for the Straw Incorporation Measure, the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES), the Organic Farming Scheme, the Multi-Species Sward Measure, the Red Clover Silage Measure and Protein Aid.

Read the fine print

The Department of Agriculture has stated that farmers should read the terms and conditions of schemes carefully, with updates to conditionality requirements coming for tillage farmers on GAEC 7 and all farmers on peatlands or wetlands through a GAEC 2 update.

The approximately 32,000 farmers impacted by the GAEC 2 changes are to be informed of the new rules “in due course”.

These new rules are still in draft form, as they must be green-lighted by the European Commission, and the Department claims they will have “minimal impact on farmers' day-to-day operations”.

These planned changes would allow farmers to maintain existing drains, but any planned drainage works would require a farmer to check AgFood before getting work under way to check if it has been flagged as a GAEC 2 parcel.

Should the parcel get flagged on the system, the “relevant national provisions must be followed, for example seeking planning permission”.

Ploughing deeper than 30cm will be banned on these parcels and grassland reseeding will only be allowed a maximum of one year in every four.

Farmers will be allowed appeal the designation of their lands as subject GAEC 2.

Health and safety

New penalties to direct payments may also arise from the cross-reporting of a breach of workplace safety or employment standards found over the course of a Health and Safety Authority (HSA) farm inspection.

There are no updates to farm health and safety requirements, but a fine on direct payments may be imposed should a non-compliance with workplace safety standards during a HSA inspection.