Some €206m in advanced payments has been announced under the 2024 Eco Scheme.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue made the announcement that payments for 110,450 will commence from Monday 21 October.

The aim of Ireland’s Eco Scheme is to reward farmers for undertaking actions beneficial to the climate, environment, water quality and biodiversity.

Minister McConalogue said it was important that these crucial payments were made swiftly.

"I know how important these payments are and have been steadfast in my resolve to ensure that all scheme payments issue to farmers in the most efficient and timely manner possible,” he said.

“I am therefore pleased that with 94% of all 2024 Eco Scheme-eligible applicants being paid today, the Department is meeting its commitment under the Farmers' Charter to pay 90% of eligible applicants.”

Payments

The payment rate under the scheme in 2024 will be €66.50 per eligible hectare and, in total, this year’s funds are €22m more than the advance payment in 2023.

Payments are set to commence at a 70% rate, the same as what was paid last year.

“Payments will be visible in farmers’ bank accounts in the coming days and the Department will continue to process all remaining cases for payment as they meet scheme criteria.

“I would however urge any farmers with outstanding requests for documentation from my Department to return them to allow payments to issue as soon as possible.”

To facilitate farmers wishing to contact the Department regarding their Eco Scheme payments, extended hours are in place on Wednesday 23 October where the direct payments helpdesk will be available up to 8.30pm.