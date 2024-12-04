Payments will be visible in bank accounts in the coming days, but farmers are also warned that payments may take up to five days to reach their accounts. \ Thomas Gilleran

Balancing payments under the 2024 Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC) scheme have commenced.

The payments were confirmed by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, which will affect 96,731 farmers in the ANC scheme.

Speaking on the announcement, Minister McConalogue said the issuing of €241m in payments to farmers is an increase on previous years, with €238m paid to 95,000 farmers at balancing stage in 2023.

“The ANC scheme is an important support for farm families in many regions of the country,” he said. “To date, 99% of eligible applicants have received their payment under the scheme.

“The efficient issuing of scheme payments is a key priority for my Department.

"The 15% balancing payment under the ANC scheme has commenced on schedule and is in line with Farmers’ Charter commitments.”

Payments

In line with previous years, not all applications are currently cleared for payment under the ANC scheme.

Payments will be visible in bank accounts in the coming days, but farmers are also warned that payments may take up to five days to reach their accounts.

The Minister urged any farmers who have outstanding queries from the Department to respond as soon as possible to facilitate payment.

Farmers should submit any outstanding evidence in support of their application to the Department’s Portlaoise office as soon as possible to facilitate the early release of payments.

Farmers wishing to contact the Department regarding their ANC payment can ring the direct payments helpline at 057-867 4422.

Alternatively, farmers can also submit any queries on the Department of Agriculture website.

