Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and Minister of State Martin Heydon with the researchers receiving the grant funding in Backweston, Co Kildare.

Over €24m has been announced in funding for 20 agriculture-related research projects.

The research will support the agri-food, forestry and bioeconomy sectors in areas such as bovine TB, ash dieback, organic agriculture, farmer mental health and climate change, among others.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and Minister of State with responsibility for research and development Martin Heydon announced the grant funding this Wednesday as part of their Department’s 2023 thematic research call.

As part of the announcement, an event was held this Wednesday at the Government’s Backweston Campus in Co Kildare, where each of the researchers gave a short presentation on their project.

Almost half of the total investment - €11.6m across nine projects - relates to climate action and agri-environment research.

‘Real world impact’

Given the time of increased uncertainty and challenges we are experiencing, it is vital this research does not sit on the shelf, said Minister Heydon.

“It must be communicated and translated into innovations, technologies, products, policies or other deliverables so that this public good research has real-world impact,” he said.

Minister McConalogue said these research projects are essential to equip all those working within the agri-food sector with the tools to improve their economic, environmental and social sustainability in the years ahead.

“It is also pivotal to developing the next generation of cutting-edge technologies and innovations that will ensure we are globally attractive and competitive as a food island,” he added.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) in Northern Ireland is collaborating on five of these research projects and will provide funding to facilitate this.

Some of the projects will also be co-funded by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).