Teagasc found that of the farms identified as being short or at risk of being short of feed, 53% intended to purchase silage. \ Philip Doyle

Some 25% of farmers are short or tight for silage this winter, according to Teagasc’s latest national fodder survey, conducted this month.

While the farmer survey found that 75% of farmers have surplus silage in stock, there are also 9-15% of farmers short and another 10-20% at risk of being tight, depending on the region.

Teagasc found that of the farms identified as being short or at risk of being short of feed, 53% intended to purchase silage, 25% intended to reduce stock, and 23% were planning a combination of both.

Farmers in the north west are at greatest risk of winter feed shortages with 15% short of silage at present. A further 18% of the farmers in region, which includes Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo, reported to be tight for silage or at risk of a shortage.

Wet summer

The unusually wet summer in the south east has also hit the silage harvest there, with 12% of farmers currently short for supplies. A further 20% of the farmers in region, which includes Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow, reported to be tight for silage or at risk of a shortage.

Clare, Cork, Kerry, and Limerick (south west) farmers seem to have faired better through the silage harvest this year with a fewer 8% reporting to be short of feed and a further 10% reporting to be tight or at risk.

Finally, farmers in the midlands and north east, which includes Cavan, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly and Westmeath came out middle of the pack. Some 9% of the farmers in these counties told Teagasc they were short of silage for the winter and another 10% said they were at risk or tight.

Teagasc found that the main risk factor for farmers tight on silage over the coming months will be the possible extended duration of winter feeding.

The survey follows that completed in June, which came after first cut silage completion.

Provisional data

The provisional data in June had shown dairy and drystock farms were, on average, on target for winter feed.

However, this was contingent on farmers achieving normal second-cut yields and grazing season length. The results in June also showed that approximately 15% of Teagasc farmer clients were at significant risk of feed deficits, which was consistent across the regions and enterprise type.

The updated October fodder survey results now include second-cut silage crops, and account for silage used to date due to poor autumn weather conditions.

Other results from the survey showed that 16% of farms (predominantly drystock) had fewer animals this year and approximately 17% had less silage on hand compared to October last year.

Just over 5% of farms have tested silage quality to date.

In summary, Teagasc said that the national picture for winter feed availability is “relatively secure”, with a requirement for close monitoring on 10% to 20% of farms, and corrective action needed on 10% to 15% of farms.

These farms are advised to act early to balance feed budgets and seek advice if needed. Farmers are also advised to consider how silage quality may have been affected by challenging weather conditions during 2023, particularly for later cuts.

Good position

Teagasc survey co-ordinator Kate McCarthy said the October results show that “most farms are in a relatively good position for winter feed, despite the challenging weather in late summer and autumn”.

“However, a higher proportion of farms in regions such as the north west may be at risk of feed shortages due to a combination of difficult second cuts and an earlier start to silage feeding. These issues could surface next spring if left unchecked, so we encourage farmers to assess their own situation promptly and take action,” she added.

