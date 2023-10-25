A Teagasc survey has found that 25% of farmers are short or tight for silage this winter. \ Philip Doyle

Some 25% of farmers are short or tight for silage this winter, according to Teagasc’s latest national fodder survey.

While the October survey found that 75% of farmers have surplus silage in stock, 9% to 15% of farmers are short and another 10% to 20% are at risk of being tight, depending on the region.

Farmers in the northwest are at greatest risk of winter feed shortages with 15% short of silage at present. The unusually wet summer in the southeast has also hit the silage harvest there, with 12% of farmers currently short.

The fodder survey also found that of the farms identified as being short or tight for feed, 53% intend to purchase silage, 25% intend to reduce stock and 23% plan to do both.