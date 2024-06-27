There was good demand at a recent auction of meadows offered for a cut of silage.

The auction was held by Joe Coogan Auctioneer for two blocks of land in counties Laois and Kilkenny. In both cases the landowner had applied fertiliser.

A 29ac lot at Luggacurrel, Stradbally, made the top price of €250/ac.

A 42ac block nearby made €230/ac and an 8.5ac parcel made €210/ac. The lots were taken by three different farmers, two of them believed to be in dairying. The three lots were offered by the same landowner.

On the same day, the auctioneer offered meadows at Tullaroan, Co Kilkenny. A 20ac parcel, described as “well manured”, made €185/ac and a 15ac parcel also made €185/ac.

A 53ac block of plainer meadow was not taken at the auction but is now under discussion with an offer made in the region of €125/ac.

Again, the takers of these meadows are believed to be dairy farmers.