A spokesperson for the Department said the seizure was carried out in December under the Animal Health and Welfare Act. \ Philip Doyle

A “large-scale livestock seizure” took place on a Co Kilkenny farm before Christmas, the Department of Agriculture has confirmed.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that over 250 cattle were taken by the Department from a mid-Kilkenny drystock farm in December.

A spokesperson for the Department said: “The Department is in a position to confirm that it carried out a large-scale livestock seizure operation in December at a farm holding in Co Kilkenny under its powers in the Animal Health and Welfare Act and with the assistance of An Garda Síochána.

“As this matter relates to an ongoing investigation, the Department will not be providing any further comment,” the spokesperson said.

The Department declined to respond to questions on where the animals are being held currently.