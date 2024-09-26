Six bidders competed to buy this derelict house on circa 8.6ac.

Demand for small blocks of well-located land continues to be very strong and a derelict house adds to the interest of some bidders, offering a possible route through the planning maze.

That’s why a circa 45ac holding in north Co Wexford averaged €26,666/ac when sold in six small lots at auction this week.

The holding was at Scarnagh, Inch, and it was sold in an online auction by Quinn Property. Thirty-two individuals registered to bid for the property.

The holding was offered in six lots plus the entire. The first round of bidding on the lots totalled €905,000.

The entire then received two bids, the higher one at €945,000. After consultation with the vendor, it was declared that the property was on the market and to be sold in lots and final bids were invited.

A hayshed on Lot 1.

Lot 1 was circa 8.6ac and included the derelict house and outbuildings. It sold for €320,000 after lengthy bidding by six individuals.

Lot 2 was circa 13.6ac and it sold for €270,000.

Lot 3 was circa 7ac and it sold for €160,000.

Lot 4 was circa 3.6ac and it sold for €130,000.

The 45ac holding has frontage on a number of local roads.

Lot 5 was circa 6ac and it made €160,000.

Lot 6 was circa 5.7ac and it also sold for €160,000.

The total made by the six lots was €1.2m.