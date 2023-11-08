Up to 3,000 young trained farmers could potentially be locked out of the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) because of the current rules governing the environmental programme, Macra has claimed.

A further 1,500 graduate farmers could be excluded from the scheme each year for the next five years, the young farmer body maintained.

The requirement that farmers joining ACRES in 2023 must have submitted a Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) application in their own name in 2022 effectively excludes young trained farmers who graduated in the last two years from joining the environmental scheme, said Macra president Elaine Houlihan.

“The reality for many young farmers is if they didn’t have a BISS [Basic Income Support for Sustainability] application in 2022, they are effectively ruled out of CAP schemes such as this tranche of ACRES and they won’t have an opportunity to enter this type of scheme until potentially 2028,” Houlihan pointed out. “This amounts to several thousand young farmers over the timeframe missing out. It is wrong and unfair,” the Macra president added.

Houlihan said new entrants were the new “forgotten farmers” and she called for changes to the manner in which schemes are designed to facilitate young and recently graduated farmers.

“We need action and a change to our philosophy in supporting young farmers if we are going to address the age crisis facing farming,” Houlihan insisted.

However, the Department of Agriculture defended the regulations around ACRES, and particularly the requirement for a 2022 BPS application.

“It is necessary to have a BPS 2022 application in order to ascertain the location of the lands for the determination of which approach in ACRES the landholder would be eligible for,” a Department spokesperson said.

“It is necessary to determine this eligibility in advance of the finalisation of the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) data in 2023, with the lands that may be ultimately brought into the scheme, and on which actions will be located, then based on the more recent lands as declared in the BISS 2023,” the spokesperson added.